Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. 1,622,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,424. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $154.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $614,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,544 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,980 shares of company stock worth $28,363,161. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.