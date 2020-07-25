Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTD. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $302.57.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $426.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.67. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $475.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total transaction of $571,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,840,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 11,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.28, for a total value of $3,575,133.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,119 shares of company stock valued at $103,231,019 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.