Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. 631,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,939. The company has a market cap of $693.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Tricida has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Tricida will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,321 shares in the company, valued at $17,525,930.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $37,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,119.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $727,050. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 4.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 405.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 42,290 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Tricida during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 14.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Tricida by 7.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

