Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trueblue from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Trueblue from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Trueblue stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.79. Trueblue has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.22 million. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trueblue will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Trueblue by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 94,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Trueblue by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trueblue by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Trueblue by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 97,182 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

