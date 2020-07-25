Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2020

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.43, approximately 20,754 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 57,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

