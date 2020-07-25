UBS Group Boosts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $97.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $81.64 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.6% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

