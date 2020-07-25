Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million.

Shares of NYSE AUB opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 505,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,930,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,700.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Raymond James downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

