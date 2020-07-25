Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. 2,969,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,379. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

