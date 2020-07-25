VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,124 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,290,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4,027.0% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,324 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,084,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 217,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,280,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,041,316. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $42.24.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

