Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,568,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. 6,137,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,967,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.