Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,267,000 after buying an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $194,454,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $210.34. 819,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,809. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.