Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,763,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,650.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 556,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 536,117 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 495,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 458,072 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after acquiring an additional 436,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 493,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,911,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. 1,707,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

