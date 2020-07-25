Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 298.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 511.5% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 87,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

