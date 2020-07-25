Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.03.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

