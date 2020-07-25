Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,001,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,201,000 after acquiring an additional 583,712 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,753,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,724,000 after purchasing an additional 155,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,976,000 after purchasing an additional 882,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,336,000 after purchasing an additional 397,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,072,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,069,000 after buying an additional 290,364 shares during the period.

VV traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,555. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $156.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average is $139.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

