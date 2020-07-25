Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.20. 2,701,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,794. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

