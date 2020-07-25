Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 179.4% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,789.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 116,865 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $150.23. 541,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.