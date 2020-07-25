Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

