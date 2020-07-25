Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $89.17. 2,980,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,884. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.