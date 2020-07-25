Wesleyan Assurance Society Acquires 20,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,295,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,207,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

