Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 3,000 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $148,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $979,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,656,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.05. The stock had a trading volume of 394,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,849. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.52 and its 200 day moving average is $200.13. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

