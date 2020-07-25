Wesleyan Assurance Society Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,334,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 61,577 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. 4,347,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,244. The company has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average of $151.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

