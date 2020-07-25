Wesleyan Assurance Society Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,646,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,891. The company has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

