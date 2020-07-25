Wesleyan Assurance Society Purchases New Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,922,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.13. 2,733,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,575,950. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

