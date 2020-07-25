Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Trading Up 0.2%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.63, approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 44,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

