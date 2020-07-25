Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

WHR opened at $157.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

