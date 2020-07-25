Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter.
AUY stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.
