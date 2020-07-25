Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $1.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Tractor Supply reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,424. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $1,644,316.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,980 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

