Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.28. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh Aditya bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 318,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 92,147 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.