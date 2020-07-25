Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMV (NYSE:IMV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of IMV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Shares of IMV stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMV by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in IMV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in IMV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

