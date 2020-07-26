$0.02 EPS Expected for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AMBEV S A/S’s earnings. AMBEV S A/S posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMBEV S A/S.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

AMBEV S A/S stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 31,076,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,910,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

