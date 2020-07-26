-$0.03 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. BidaskClub lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 711,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,637,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,737,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,332,000. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

