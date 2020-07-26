$0.07 EPS Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. Ooma posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 275%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OOMA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Ooma news, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $322,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,724.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,226.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $869,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ooma stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 173,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,799. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $333.93 million, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

