-$0.08 EPS Expected for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of WIFI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $633.48 million, a PE ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

