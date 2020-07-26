$0.19 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Rattler Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

RTLR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 527,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,371. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 138.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 2,785,278 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $8,586,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after buying an additional 1,795,732 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 65.7% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 1,564,812 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

