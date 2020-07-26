$0.28 EPS Expected for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 206,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,044. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 152.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. 115,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $326.06 million, a P/E ratio of 420.71 and a beta of 1.84. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

