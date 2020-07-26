$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 381.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,290,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,182. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

