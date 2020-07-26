$0.49 EPS Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. 54,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,713. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Robert Z. Hensley purchased 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,781.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 604,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

