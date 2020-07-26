-$0.53 EPS Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.74 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HT. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

In related news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 30,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 508,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 5,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,125.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,422 shares of company stock valued at $477,175. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 290,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 58,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,754. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $190.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

