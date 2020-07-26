-$0.67 EPS Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.11). ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 937.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 67,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 384,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,180. The company has a market cap of $834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

