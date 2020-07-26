$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.90. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LITE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.15.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,796. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.88.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,564,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.5% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 878,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after buying an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,860,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 610,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $42,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

