0Chain (ZCN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35,966.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001306 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $35,966.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002127 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001789 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,801,854 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX.

