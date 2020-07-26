$1.02 EPS Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.92. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of AL stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 492,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.03. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.79%.

In related news, Director Jie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Air Lease by 65.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

