$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

CC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

In related news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $65,931,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth $21,608,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,333.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 674,747 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 127.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 930,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 522,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 500,177 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 1,035,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,039. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. Chemours has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

