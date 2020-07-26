-$1.62 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.67) and the highest is ($1.57). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($8.00) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($8.15) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.22) to ($4.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of SRRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,871. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,456,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 824,701 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $18,826,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 304.6% during the first quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 876,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 659,874 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

