$1.73 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to report sales of $1.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $143.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $166.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.16 million to $383.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 169,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,756. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $376.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit