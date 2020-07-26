$1.90 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report $1.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $2.00 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $5.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $13.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $25.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 3,052,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,698. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

