$1.90 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report $1.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $2.00 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $5.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $13.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $13.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $25.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 106.35%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 3,052,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779,698. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit