$10.38 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post sales of $10.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.70 million and the highest is $13.06 million. OptiNose posted sales of $6.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $52.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $61.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.59 million, with estimates ranging from $113.70 million to $131.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OPTN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in OptiNose by 181.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in OptiNose by 175.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 452,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $225.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.79. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

