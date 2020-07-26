$12.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to report $12.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $8.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $51.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $54.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $79.24 million, with estimates ranging from $66.82 million to $90.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 59.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQNS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 157,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,001. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

