$142.30 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $142.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $176.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $646.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $722.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $704.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.40 million to $755.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 120,326 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 382,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,385. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.01. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit