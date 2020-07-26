$142.30 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report $142.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $176.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full year sales of $646.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $722.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $704.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.40 million to $755.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecomm..

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 120,326 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 382,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,385. The firm has a market cap of $400.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.01. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.